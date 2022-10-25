Diwali 2022: Allu Arjun, Arha and Ayaan made for an adorable trio as they wished the shutterbugs

AA looked as charming as ever in black ethnic attire, while little Arha and Ayaan accompanied their dad in beautiful desi ensembles. Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram and dropped several sneak peek from their Diwali bash last night. In one of the pictures shared by the star's wife, the couple posed with the mega family of Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha and Sreeja Kalyan.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at their plush Hyderabad home. The party was attended by some prominent names from Tollywood including Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, among others. The Pushpa star came outside his residence along with his kids, Arha and Ayaan, and greeted the paparazzi. He stepped out holding the hands of his kids and waved at the shutterbugs. The actor wished them Happy Diwali with folded hands.

Up next, Allu Arjun will once again be seen in the popular avatar of Pushpa Raj in the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial will also see Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli from the original drama.

It was reported earlier that Arjun Kapoor is in talks with director Sukumar to play a cop in the sequel. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Naveen Yerneni denied the news saying, “No, that's wrong news." He added, "Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s hundred percent false news. We will start shooting (for Pushpa 2) from this month end. Between 20th and 30th we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations."

In addition to this, Allu Arjun further has filmmaker Koratala Siva's upcoming drama, tentatively named AA21 in the kitty. Announced some time back, the movie is yet to go on the floors.

