Diwali 2022: Suriya, Jyothika to Mahesh Babu, South celebs show how they celebrated the festival

Today the entire nation is celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights aka the celebration of the victory of light over darkness. After two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations have picked up momentum again. On this special occasion, Jr NTR, Suriya, Mahesh Babu, and several other celebrities from the South took to Twitter to convey their wishes to their fans. The South celebs took to social media and wished happy Diwali. A few celebs also gave a glimpse of their festive celebration with family pics and others.

Arun Vijay also took to social media and shared a few pics of himself in ethnic look along with his son as he gave glimpse of their festive celebrations. He wrote, "Happy Deepavali to all!!God bless with loads of happiness and prosperity."

Mahesh Babu also wished his fans a happy Diwali with a special dance video of his daughter Sitara. The star kid is seen performing Kuchipudi clad in a half saree. The actor wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy Diwali! Love, light, and happiness always."

Ram Charan, who went to Japan for RRR promotions, is enjoying a holiday for a few days with his wife. The actor shared pics with his wife from Japan as he conveyed Diwali wishes via his social media. The actor looks dashing in white as he twinned with his wifey. He captioned the pics, "Have a great evening this Diwali !!!"

Aparna Balamurali looked all stunning as she posted a picture of herself via her official Instagram handle and shared her Diwali wishes for fans.

Lavanya Tripathi shared beautiful pics of herself in a saree on her social media handles as she conveyed Diwali wishes to fans. She wrote, "Happiness is in the Air, It’s Diwali everywhere, Let’s Show Some Love and Care, And Wish Everyone out there…Happy Diwali!!!"

