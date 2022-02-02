DJ Tillu actress Neha Shetty slams a journalist for asking an unethical question; Producer apologises

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty are teaming for a breezy romantic comedy Telugu film titled DJ Tillu. The movie is creating a great buzz on social media and today with the trailer release, it is trending everywhere. Today, the lead actors addressed the media at the trailer launch and answered the questions related to the film. However, the team and lead actress Neha Shetty had to face an awkward situation when a journalist asked an unethical question.

Today at the trailer launch of DJ Tillu, in a reference to dialogue from the trailer, a journalist asked Siddhu if he really counted how many moles are there on actress Neha Shetty. The question from the media person has raged a huge level of disguise and anger among the netizens. The video has surfaced on social media and netizens are trolling the journalist for such inappropriate behaviour.

DJ Tillu's actress Neha Shetty called out the journalist for asking such a cheap question and also gave a befitting reply. Calling it very 'unfortunate', she said the question just simplifies the respect he has towards women."

The producer of the film, Naga Vamsi reacted to Neha Shetty's tweet and apologized to her for facing this situation. He wrote, "sorry neha that was really unfortunate…"

Netizens on social media are pouring unconditional support to the actress and are also praising Siddhu Jonnalagadda for painting his dignity by not answering the question. The actor didn't encourage the question even for a second and simply said 'I think I will avoid this question, sir'.

DJ Tillu trailer gives a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between lead actors with a lot of entertaining aspects like comedy, romance, and fun dialogues. Directed by Vimal Krishna, the film is set to release in theatres in February, however, an official date is yet to be confirmed.

