DJ Tillu: Siddhu Jonnalagadda reacts to misogynist question on Neha Shetty; Says we actors deserve respect

During the trailer launch of Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty's upcoming film DJ Tillu, a senior journalist Suresh Kondeti asked a disgusting question referring to a dialogue about moles from the trailer and caused an awkward situation. Siddhu's reply won hearts. He politely declined to answer the question, which was well appreciated by the netizens.

Well, today, Siddhu took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement addressing the derogatory and misogynistic question about Neha Shetty. The actor urged everyone to rest the controversy here as he wants this film to be remembered for its comedy, content and madness.

Siddhu note reads, It simply comes down to what some people think of the cast. The actors work very hard when doing intimate scenes. Actually work much harder. Women in particular are seen posing in kissing scenes with their co-star among the nearly a hundred people on the set. Sometimes it takes a lot of courage for a technician to act like that while holding the light at their face. I say this to bring freedom on behalf of all the actors. We are honored to have such courage. We tell stories and provide entertainment. We do not expect our real lives to be judged by what we do. ”

Read the full note here:

After Neha Shetty slamming the journalist and major backlash from netizens on social media, Suresh Kondeti issued an apology claiming his intention behind the question was “clean”. “It’s a romantic film and I asked a romantic question. My intention is very clean and no double meaning in that. Please don’t take me in the wrong way,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

