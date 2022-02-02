DJ Tillu Trailer Out: Romance to comedy, Siddhu Jonnalagadda & Neha Shetty starrer is highly entertaining

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who hogged the limelight with his impressive performances in the 2020 movies Krishna And His Leela and Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma, is coming up to entertain with another interesting film titled DJ Tillu. As the film is gearing up for release in the next few days, the trailer has been released.

Siddhu plays the role of Tillu, who is a DJ by profession, and Neha is seen as Radhika Apte in the film. The trailer gives glimpses of Siddhu and Neha's chemistry, which looks sizzling and promises fresh romance. However, there is a twist and that is Neha's character is not just in love with him. The trailer is highly entertaining with a youthful subject, dialogues, and comedy. The film promises to keep the audience hooked to the screen.

Watch the trailer here:

DJ Tillu is an upcoming romantic comedy entertainer helmed by Vimal Krishna. The movie was earlier titled Narudi Brathuku Natana and was later changed to DJ Tillu. Neha Shetty is the leading lady an actor Prince is essaying a key role in the film. Sricharan Pakala who rendered music for the recent blockbuster hits Thimmarusu and Naandhi is composing the tunes. The latest songs from the film, DJ Tillu and Pataas Papa sung by Anirudh Ravichander are going viral on Youtube. DJ Tillu is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

