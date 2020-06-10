  1. Home
DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies of COVID 19: Raghava Lawrence & others pay tribute as he passes away on his birthday

Many celebrities and politicians took to Twitter and expressed their grief over the death of DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan, who passed away due to COVID-19.
In a shocking piece of news, DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning. He was 62. J. Anbazhagan, who is the first VIP victim to die of COVID-19, passed away on his birthday. Many celebrities and politicians took to Twitter and expressed their grief over the death of DMK MLA. "Inspite of full medical support, including mechanical ventilation at our COVID-19 facility, he succumbed to his illness," Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre said in a statement. Filmmaker and actor Raghava Lawrence expressed his shock on Twitter. He wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of MLA J.Anbazhagan sir. May his soul rest in peace." 

According to media reports, Rajinikanth recently made a phone call to Anbazhagan's son only to get an update about his health. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital on June 2 after complained of having breathing issues. After testing for COVID-19, the results came out positive and soon, doctors begin with the treatment. He also suffered from kidney and liver ailments, due to which his health condition only worsened. The Chepauk- Triplicane MLA's death has come has a huge shock to everyone. 

Check out Tweets below:

DMK leader MK Stalin mourned the death of J. Anbazhagan and shared how hard he worked during the times of COVID-19. He also said, “Anbazhagan worked hard during the times of Covid19, especially to take the schemes of the DMK to the people at the time of the pandemic but unfortunately got infected during his service to the public.”

