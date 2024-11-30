'Do people really believe...': Actor Bala reacts to rumors about having been married 4 times, explains first marriage wasn't legal

Actor Bala has been at the forefront of headlines due to his personal life. The film star recently created a buzz when he got married to his childhood beloved, Kokila, while still fighting a legal case against his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh. Recently, the actor dismissed allegations of having been married four times.

Speaking with Manorama Online, Bala talked about his first marriage with Chandana and revealed that they got married while still in school. However, when it came to the apparent marriage, the actor mentioned it wasn’t legal since it took place at a temple while they were still immature.

He said, “We went to a temple and had a ceremony, but it was not a real marriage. At that age, we didn’t want her to marry someone else, and in our immaturity, we made that decision. Our families eventually separated us, and we couldn’t stay together.”

Bala then mentioned that, even now, he is well-connected with Chandana, who is married to a man residing with her in America.

Moving on in the revelation, Bala clarified that the claims of his four marriages are untrue, as legally Kokila is his second wife after Amrutha.

Addressing his brief marriage to Elizabeth Udayan, Bala claimed that their marriage was not legal either and added that he no longer wishes to speak about any details of it. He mentioned that his ex-wife stayed by him when he was in the hospital and added that they continue to wish each other well in life.

Emphasizing how he has been open about his previous marriages and ex-wives with Kokila, Bala said, “Do you people really believe that I was married four times? It’s absurd. Legally, my second wife is Kokila. Chandana and Kokila have spoken to each other.”

Despite it all, Bala seems to have avoided speaking about his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh, who still has a legal case against him.

For the unversed, Amrutha filed a case of harassment against Bala and also ordered him to stay away from their daughter.

Recently, Bala announced that he is shifting his base from Kochi and moving to a new place with his wife, Kokila.

