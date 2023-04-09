Do you know Allu Arjun has a secret Instagram account?

Allu Arjun turned a year older yesterday, April 8, and the entire nation poured in heartfelt wishes for the actor on social media. Many celebs and close friends also tagged his verified Instagram account as they showered him with special birthday wishes. As we all know, it gets pretty difficult for an actor to become unfamous once they are in the public eye. They are always in the spotlight- especially on the internet.

Did you know that Allu Arjun has a private Instagram account for the same reason? Yes, he uses another way to interact with his close friends. The bio of his private Instagram account reads- 'Private account to post random shit without thinking'. The IG account has more than a thousand posts and has celebs like Lakshmi Manchu, Hansika Motwani, and his wife Sneha Reddy among others as followers.

Not only Allu Arjun but there are many Bollywood celebs too who have created secret Instagram accounts for staying away from the spotlight.

Meanwhile, the first look of Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rule has taken the Internet by storm. With Pushpa now starting to make noise all across the nation, fans can't wait to know what's next in store. Directed by Sukumar, the teaser video titled 'Where is Pushpa?' proves that the second part of the film is going to be bigger and better.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Where is Pushpa?

Besides this, Allu Arjun has also announced an untitled film with Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun rings his 41st birthday with wife Sneha; Shares a glimpse into the fun celebrations