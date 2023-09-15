Do you know Mahesh Babu doesn't attend the puja ceremony of his movies?

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars in South cinema. The actor, who made his debut as a child artist, has appeared in 25 movies so far. Along with hard work, Mahesh Babu also believes luck and few sentiments play a key role in his successful career. One such sentiment that Mahesh Babu diligently follows is to skip the puja and muharat ceremony of his film.

In his career, Mahesh Babu has worked on more than 25 films and never attended a single puja ceremony. Yes, the actor follows a sentiment to not attend the puja ceremony of his films when they get launched. Instead of the actor, his wife Namrata and children Sitara or Gautam attend the puja ceremony and also give the first clap to his films.

The reason for this sentiment is not known. However, this has been followed throughout his career. But his next after Guntur Kaaram is with SS Rajamouli. It's a huge project as this marks SS Rajamouli's next after the worldwide acclaim of RRR. The filmmaker is planning an extravagant movie and Hollywood actors are expected to be part of the film. It is to be awaited and watch if Mahesh will keep up with his sentiment or break it for SSMB28.



Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled Guntur Kaaram. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in as the female lead along with Sreeleela after Pooja Hegde walked out of the film. The music has been composed by S Thaman. The shoot of the film has been progressing at a brisk pace following several hurdles ranging from script changes to changes in cast and crew. The film will be released in theatres on the 13th of January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

