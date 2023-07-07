Do you know Rishab Shetty’s real name? Lesser-known facts about the Kantara star

After the blockbuster film Kantara, there isn't anybody who doesn't know Rishab Shetty. He is currently known as a well-known face in the South film industry. His small-budget film based on the roots of his hometown became a turning point for him and shattered many records at the box office. But before Kantara, not many knew the talented actor and director outside the Kannada film industry.

Today, Rishab Shetty is celebrating his birthday and we present you some of the lesser known facts about the star that you definitely must know.

If you are excited for Kantara 2, check out interesting facts about Rishab Shetty



Rishab Shetty's real name is Prasanth but changed it based on numerology. He earlier said in an interview, "My actual name was Prashanth and during the days I was struggling to get a film as an actor, one of my friends decided to find another name for me based on numerology that would favor my luck in the industry. He gave me the name Rishab." The actor-director did his graduation at a government college. He is a diploma holder in film direction from the Government Film and TV Institute in Bangalore. With his passion for movies, Rishab Shetty forayed into the film industry with no background or Godfather. To reach where Rishab is today, it wasn't a easy path as he did many odd jobs including supplying mineral water and assisting in hotels to keep his finances flowing. He started off his journey by acting in small roles in films like Tuglak, Ulidavaru Kandante. Then in 2016, he made his debut directorial movie Ricky starring Rakshit Shetty, and became a good friend him. Did you also know that Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty are like brothers? Yes, he also made his directorial film Kirik Party starring his brother. The film which was released in 2016, became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. Rishab Shetty is a trained Yakshagana artist, a traditional theatre form from Karnataka. His love for the art form is often reflected in his work. So, now you know how he masterfully performed to the Bhoota Kola in Kantara. He doesn't believe in stunt doubles for his roles in the films. The actor performs all the action scenes by himself. In fact, he had reportedly dislocated both of his shoulders while performing the climax of Kantara.



Rishab Shetty celebrates birthday with fans

Rishab Shetty will be celebrating his special day with his fans and well-wishers at Nandi Link Ground, Bengaluru. The Kannada star took to Instagram and posted a video as he invited his fans to join him for birthday celebrations. He said in the video he has been a passionate cinema lover and comes from a small village named Keradi. The actor mentioned he is humbled by the love and support he received from audiences. He also mentioned that whenever people meet him they always praise Kantara and is swamped with the response hence he decided to celebrate his birthday with fans

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Upcoming South movies releasing in July 2023: Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran, Pawan Kalyan's Bro and more