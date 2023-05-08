Do you know Jawan director Atlee's son's name has a Shah Rukh Khan connection?

This year is indeed very special for Atlee on the personal and professional front. The director, who is helming Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, welcomed a baby boy in January and revealed his name recently. The filmmaker named his boy, Meer and it has a connection with King Khan.

Atlee and his wife Priya, on Sunday, took to social media and announced the name of their baby boy by sharing a pic from a temple. He wrote, “Yes the name is Meer. Very happy to be revealing our little angel's name. #meer #babyboy." While the pic went viral in no time, the baby's name caught big attention.

It would be interesting to know that Atlee's son's name Meer has a special connection to Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, King Khan's father's name was Mir Taj Mohammed Khan. Not just that, the actor also runs a non-profit organisation with the name Meer Foundation. The foundation reportedly works for empowering women and fostering humility and gallantry among men.

Well, it is not known if this is just a coincidence or if it's Atlee's love for SRK that made him name his son Meer.

Check out Atlee's first photo with his son here;



In January, Atlee and his wife Priya announced being blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child today, on January 31. He penned a note by posting a few pregnancy pics. The new parents wrote, "There’s no feeling in the world like this, And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

About Jawan

Coming to SRK's Jawan, the pan-Indian film, which is directed by Atlee, stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Recently, the actor shared his working experience in Jawan in an interaction with fans on Twitter. "Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun," SRK replied to a fan who asked him about his experience with team Jawan.

Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of antagonist in the film, whereas Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a cameo. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Deepika Padukone is also expected to be making a cameo appearance in the film