Doctor and Jailer fame Redin Kingsley gets married to TV artist Sangeetha; see PICS

Redin Kinglsey, the Tamil actor known for his comical performances in films like Doctor, Beast, and Jailer got married to television actress Sangeetha V today.

The marriage which took place today following low-key traditional rituals featured the newly-wed couple sporting elegant yet simple outfits. The news about his marriage broke out after a few pictures of the couple surfaced on the internet.

Jailer actor Redin Kinglsey marries actress Sangeetha V

The actor’s newly-wed wife is a popular TV artist in Tamil daily soaps, with one of her notable performances being the currently airing serial Ananda Ragam on Sun TV.

Along with that, the actress apparently acted in some films as well including the 2021 Lokesh Kanagaraj film Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Kingsley who has been on a roll in films with his ventures like Kolamaavu Kokila, LKG, and many more went on to capture everybody’s attention with his character in the Nelson Dilipkumar-Sivakarthikeyan film Doctor. His brilliance in comic timing and ability to generate humor has already made him a constant sight in Nelson movies including films like Beast and Jailer.

The actor was also seen in the latest films like Rajinikanth’s Annathe, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pathu Thala with STR, and even in Vishal-SJ Suryah starrer film Mark Antony.

Advertisement

His recent performance in the Rajinikanth starrer film Jailer earned him a huge rapport in the film industry with many lauding his comical timing and expressions that changed and impacted the humor in the film.

Redin Kingsley’s work front

Redin Kingsley was recently seen in the film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa with Nayanthara in the leading role. Besides that, the actor was also seen in recent films like Conjuring Kannapan and Va Varalam Va.

Moreover, the actor will soon play a role in the Suriya starrer film Kanguva directed by Annathe director Siva, which also marks the Tamil debut of actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

ALSO READ: Vetrimaaran OPENS up about exceeding budget in Viduthalai Part 1; says 'still don’t know what I’m doing...'