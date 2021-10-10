Doctor Movie Review: Sivakarthikeyan’s performance & a good dose of comedy make the film watchable

Title: Doctor

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan

Director: Nelson Dileep Kumar

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Finally, after a long wait, Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson Dileep Kumar’s Doctor was released in the theatres today. Audiences are all praises for this drama that has a good dose of comedy and action. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan himself, the film has Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady, and has been released in Telugu and Tamil. Here’s the review.

Varun (Sivakarthikeyan) is a doctor who works for the military. He is deeply in love with girlfriend Padmini (Priyanka). But things don’t work as per their plans and soon, they break up from each other. From that moment, a lot of things change for Varun. But soon, he comes to know that Padmini’s younger sister is kidnapped. Varun and Padmini are on the mission to track who the kidnapper is and they realise this is more than just a kidnap and unearth a human and organ trafficking racket. How Varun manages to save the young girl along with other girls and win Padmini’s love back forms the crux of the story.

Let’s talk about the performances now. Sivakarthikeyan, as usual, has done justice to the role of a doctor who is calm, poised, focused and doesn’t show any emotions and expressions. He has done something contrary to the roles he played till now. While he is someone who plays roles that have a tinge of comedy and good dose of humor, the character of Varun is quite a serious one. His mannerism in this film is not the familiar one at all. Priyanka Mohan adds some glamour to the film and is part of the mission that they all are part of. Yogi Babu, and his comic timing in the film stands out. He gives a lot of relief in the film with his comedy. Some scenes that involve Yogi Babu and Redin Kinglsey are the best part of the film.

Vinay Rai of Detective fame playing a baddie seems fine. Though he doesn’t get much scope here in the acting, he maintains a serious vibe throughout the film and that makes a narrative gripping. Would have been nice if Milind Soman and Raghu Ram had a lot more to do. Anirudh’s music is good enough. He delivers a good background score and songs are entertaining enough. DOP Vijay Karthik Kannan has done a good job and its first rate.

Nelson has done a good job on the whole. Though the story has a few loopholes here and there, the film is good overall.

