A doctor pens an open letter to Thalapathy Vijay, Simbu over 100% occupancy in TN cinemas & it is hard hitting

A junior resident doctor Aravinth Srinivas from Puducherry penned an open letter addressed to Vijay, STR and the Tamil Nadu Government.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master and Silambarasan TR aka Simbu starrer Eeswaran are all set to hit the big screens during Pongal 2021. Ahead of the big releases, the Tamil Nadu government allowed cinema owners to open with 100 percent occupancy. It became 50 percent to 100 percent occupancy after Thalapathy Vijay personally met the Chief Minister and requested for the same ahead of his film Master's release. However, the decision by the TN government has not gone well among many. On Monday, a junior resident doctor Aravinth Srinivas from Puducherry penned a hard-hitting open letter that is addressed to Vijay, STR and the Tamil Nadu government.

In the long note, the doctor has mentioned how they are all tired of working hard at the ground level during the pandemic and how, the fight is still on. "The pandemic isn’t over and we have people dying till today to the disease. A hundred percent theatre occupancy is a suicide attempt," he wrote in his Facebook post.

Dear Actor Vijay sir, Silambarasan sir and the respected Govt. of Tamil Nadu,

I am tired. We are all tired. Thousands of doctors like me are tired. Health care workers are tired. Police officials are tired. Sanitary workers are tired.

We have worked so hard at the ground level to make sure the damage done is kept to as low as possible amidst an unprecedented pandemic. I am not glorifying our work for I know there is nothing so great about it to the onlooker’s eyes. We don’t have cameras in front of us. We don’t do stunt sequences. We aren’t heroes. But we deserve some time to breath. We don’t want to fall prey to someone’s selfishness and greed.

The pandemic isn’t over and we have people dying till today to the disease. A hundred percent theatre occupancy is a suicide attempt. Rather homicide, for none of the policy makers or the so called heroes are going to put themselves under the pump, to watch the movie amidst the crowd. This is a blatant barter system, trading lives for money.

Can we please slowly try and concentrate on our lives and make sure we tide through this pandemic peacefully and not reignite the slowly burning out flame, that is still not completely put out?

I wanted to make this post scientific and explain why we are still in danger. But that’s when I asked myself, “what’s the point?”

Yours tiredly

A poor, tired resident doctor

