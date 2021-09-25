Doctor Trailer Out: Sivakarthikeyan takes you in the world of kidnapping & organ mafia in this crime thriller

The day has finally arrived. The most awaited trailer of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor has been released today. The trailer looks intense as it gives a perfect crime thriller, which has kidnapping, organ mafia and human trafficking. Sivakartikeya plays the role of a doctor, who sells human organs. Music by Anirudh Ravichander sets so well to the trailer.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Sivakartikeyan wrote, "Here is our #DoctorTrailer - https://youtu.be/oQiH_Iw0kDs. A different journey with lots of fun, thrill and excitement." Doctor is titled Varun Doctor in Telugu and the trailer will release today at 6:30 PM by Nithiin.

Just recently that actor had left his fans overjoyed by announcing the film's release date. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is finally hitting the theatres on October 9. The makers have mentioned that this decision is only for the fans. Initially, the film was scheduled for a theatrical release in late 2020, however, the makers decided to postpone the date owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Also Read: Love Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's romantic film earns nearly Rs 10 Crore

Priyanka Mohan will be seen as the leading lady. Doctor, which is one of the most anticipated films of Tamil, will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from the diva, the thriller also features Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Ilavarasu, Arun Alexander and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Archana Chandhoke.