Doctor Twitter Review: Netizens say Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan starrer is a blockbuster winner

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor has been released in theatres for worldwide release. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead and is a dark comedy thriller. Despite the covid-19 pandemic, audiences have flocked to the theatres to watch the movie and is receiving a thunderous response.

Doctor has undeniably managed to capture the attention of the audience with its engaging narration and super crisp storytelling along with impeccable performances of the actors. Netizens are saying it is a right sight to find a mixture of comedy and thriller together. Priyanka's cute scenes in the first half are also winning hearts. And Anirudh's music has yet again left everyone awestruck. Overall, the audiences have called Doctor a blockbuster winner.

the film has an ensemble cast including Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Shaji Chen, Deepa Shankar, Redin Kingsley, Archana Chandhoke and Raghu Ram. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with Rajesh's KJR Studios, Doctor will later be released on Netflix.

Although the trailer gave out as a total crime thriller, the movie came out as a surprise with a mixture of elements which became a total blockbuster entertainer.

Check out Twitter reviews of Doctor here:

#Doctor is the major star actor movie to get theatre release after #Covid2ndwave



Most of theatre's are in celebration mode with ppls returning 2 sliver screen with screams and joy.#SK @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial provided much needed hit movie to the releif of Kollywood https://t.co/IP87174pwU — Prasad Mani (@imPrasadMani) October 9, 2021

Solid performance form @Siva_Kartikeyan anna laughing riot with thriller side...@anirudhofficial

Bgm gonna be blockbuster #Sivakarthikeyan #doctor — prakash baskar (@prakashbas) October 9, 2021

Ok #Doctor lives to the expectations

Comedy is @Nelsondilpkumar 's strength

So if #Beast is comedy based then it gonna be

Dont miss #Doctor though @Siva_Kartikeyan — jegan (@jegan11098) October 9, 2021

#Doctor நின்னு பேசும் This is your carrier best performance @Siva_Kartikeyan bro. BGM Boss @anirudhofficial nailed it as always. Theater erupts for Gasa Gasa You know were to plant bombs. @KVijayKartik cinematography is lit — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) October 9, 2021

#Doctor

I was a huge fan of Nelson's comedy in the promo videos and it works big time in the film as well. The casting is epic with Yogi Babu at his hilarious best. Had cramps laughing towards the end.



A special mention about Anirudh's killer background score! — Vignesh Madhu (@VigneshMadhu94) October 9, 2021

#Doctor First half



Everyone hit

Pakka Entertainer..



Esp that Injection scene and Train sequence — Gokul (@IamGokulVJ) October 9, 2021

#Doctor

First big budget tamil movie after 2nd wave sk in dark comedy thriller on human trafficking directed by nelson sk as miltary doctor saves the lifeofyoung girls and fiance family.yogibabu and kingsley comedy worked well.ani with classical touch makes a decent entertainer pic.twitter.com/DtYuYi5Cok — arjun arj (@arjunnatarajan6) October 9, 2021

#Doctor BLOCKBUSTER ! @Siva_Kartikeyan Expecting more thrillers from you here after! What a movie. Redin and Yogi combo made us to laugh out loud after a long time. Pakka Theatrical material. @anirudhofficial BGM is one of the major pillars of the movie. @Nelsondilpkumar — Karur 360 (@Karur360) October 9, 2021

Very gud n entertaining first half very different SK ...superb

Nelson

Anirudh bgm #Doctor — Anji Theegala (@anjitheegala) October 9, 2021

#DoctorReview:



As a #Dhanush fan, my score for#Doctor - 4.5/5@Nelsondilpkumar has pulled off the this engaging crime thriller with his trademark dark humour.



An image makeover film for @Siva_Kartikeyan.



A whacky intelligent commercial cinema, go for it#Maaran #Master pic.twitter.com/epGIXJEF0p October 9, 2021

Watched u in big-screen after 2 yrs @Siva_Kartikeyan

Jeichtinga Thalaivaa.. enakey jeicha maari iruku avlo emotionala iruku@anirudhofficial ur bgm spl for SK always

By #Doctor SK abbreviated by Silent Killer of the movi completely connected and nice acting (@kirthika_kumar7) October 9, 2021

@Nelsondilpkumar That one METRO SCENE is the sample of how brilliant #Beast is gonna be

Comedy sentiment Action ellathulayume kalakkiteenga annaeee

Don't know the last time i laughed soooo much for a film in Theatre #Doctor #DoctorInTheatres pic.twitter.com/EZtBN4m0DI (@rambharath97) October 9, 2021

Non stop fun from start to end. That pre interval fight scenes are hilarious Theri bgm from ANIRUDH bro @anirudhofficial Congrats @Nelsondilpkumar for your second victory. Definitely a best performance till date @Siva_Kartikeyan @priyankaamohan #Doctor #DoctorFromToday — Vignesh (@vignesh858) October 9, 2021

