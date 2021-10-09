Doctor Twitter Review: Netizens say Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan starrer is a blockbuster winner

Updated on Oct 10, 2021 05:07 AM IST  |  18.2K
   
Doctor Twitter Review
Doctor Twitter Review: Netizens say Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan starrer is a blockbuster winner
Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor has been released in theatres for worldwide release. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead and is a dark comedy thriller. Despite the covid-19 pandemic, audiences have flocked to the theatres to watch the movie and is receiving a thunderous response.

Doctor has undeniably managed to capture the attention of the audience with its engaging narration and super crisp storytelling along with impeccable performances of the actors. Netizens are saying it is a right sight to find a mixture of comedy and thriller together. Priyanka's cute scenes in the first half are also winning hearts. And Anirudh's music has yet again left everyone awestruck. Overall, the audiences have called Doctor a blockbuster winner. 

the film has an ensemble cast including Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Shaji Chen, Deepa Shankar, Redin Kingsley, Archana Chandhoke and Raghu Ram. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with Rajesh's KJR Studios, Doctor will later be released on Netflix.

Although the trailer gave out as a total crime thriller, the movie came out as a surprise with a mixture of elements which became a total blockbuster entertainer. 

Check out Twitter reviews of Doctor here: 

 

Also Read: Samantha wanted to wrap up Shaakuntalam fast as she planned to start family: Neelima Guna on abortion rumours

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All