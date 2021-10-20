Doctor: Whistles to dance, Sivakarthikeyan shares glimpse in a video of blockbuster celebration

Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson Dileep Kumar’s film Doctor was released in the theatres last week. Audiences are all praises for this movie as the movie has managed to entertain with a good dose of comedy and action. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan himself, the film has Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady, and has been released in Telugu titled Varun Doctor.

Doctor has become the most successful Tamil movie post coronavirus second wave. As per trade analysts, the film has grossed Rs 60 crores worldwide in its first week in theatres. On that note, Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter and shared a video to give a glimpse of Doctor's blockbuster celebrations. From whistles, dancing in theatres, pouring milk to playing the drums, it indeed was mass celebrations for fans. Do not miss Sivakarthikeyan's stylish entry at the end of the video.

Thanking fans for all the love and support, Sivakarthikeyan shared the video and wrote, "Special thanks to all my brothers & sisters for your love and support." He also wrote the same in Telugu and Tamil as well.

The thriller also features Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Ilavarasu, Arun Alexander and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Archana Chandhoke.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is awaiting the release of the upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. The actor is also busy shooting for director Cibi Chakravarthi's Don. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead for Don as well.