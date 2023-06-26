Does Prabhas' Salaar and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo have a Game Of Thrones connection?

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo are the most anticipated and awaited films from the South. The pan-Indian and big-budget films are expected to be a turning point for the South this year. There's so much buzz and anticipation for the film always on social media. But lately, Salaar and Leo are taken along with the popular English series Game Of Thrones. What's the connection? Why are these South films compared to them?

Salaar to have a world like Game Of Thrones

Firstly, let's start with Salaar. It all began after Sriya Reddy, who is part of the film, said "Prashanth Neel is creating a world like that of Game of Thrones". It is anticipated that Salaar will be a different world altogether. In the new trend of director's or film's special Universe and world, this statement about Salaar promising to take another world to audiences has been highly captivating.

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama television, and Salaar is reportedly too. The film will feature the actor in a larger-than-life image, that promises to go beyond Rocky Bhai in KGF. It is also said to be heavy on action as the actor will be seen in the role of a gangster role. The actor, who is known for his angry-young mass hero portrayals in movies like Billa, Chatrapathi, Baahubali, and more, will be on a rampage in Salaar.

The premise of Salaar is not exactly known. The director is making sure to keep the story under wraps. But it reportedly revolves around the relentless battle of a gangster, fighting against corruption, and oppressive mafias. While GOT is all about the story of the Kingdom, Salaar is contrary to that. However, the pan-Indian film will definitely be a visual spectacle like a Hollywood movie.



Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar also has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. Salaar will take you on an action-packed ride to the theatres on September 28. Salaar is said to be out in 2D and get an IMAX release as well. According to reports, Salaar is getting amazing bids for its theatrical rights, and it’s predicted that it will even break the pre-release theatrical sales.



Leo compared to GOT after similar first-look poster

It would be unjustified to say Leo and Game Of Thrones have some type of connection in any way. However, it was the first look poster of Leo that irked the reports of such a connection. There were many theories about Leo after the first look poster was released and one of them had a connection with Game Of Thrones. Yes, the first look of Leo was very similar to the Game of Thrones poster. The only difference could be a bit of background and an actor's avatar. The actor is seen in a bloody sledgehammer with a fierce expression on his face alongside a wolf snow-capped mountains in the background.

A collage of Leo and Game of Thrones posters was created by a few movie fans on Twitter, and the two films share a similar setting and overall mood. A few internet users on social media made the intriguing analogy and commented that the two posters have the same vibe.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working with Thalapathy Vijay on his next titled Leo. The film is said to be a gangster drama and belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the action-crime thriller universe established by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will have connections with director Lokesh's earlier outings Kaithi and Vikram. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead. Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and others essay the supporting roles in the film.

