Does Samantha Ruth Prabhu still have Naga Chaitanya's 'Chay' tattoo on her rib? Photo goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pics from Citadel premiere in London have taken the internet by fire. While the actress looked beyond stunning in a black co-ord set, a few eagle-eyed fans spotted that she still has not removed an old tattoo linked to her former husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress has a 'Chay' tattoo on the right side of her rib.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had Chay’ tattooed for her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on the right side of her rib. In some pictures shared by the actress on her Instagram from the event have caught the attention that she has not removed the tattoo of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya after separation.

Take a look at Samantha's pic that shows her 'Chay' tattoo here:

When Samantha regretted about getting tattoo

It is to be noted that the Shaakuntalam actress also has another tattoo that's dedicated to her debut movie Ye Maaya Chesave with Naga Chaitanya. On the nape of her neck, she got 'YMC' tattooed. This movie happened to be the beginning of their love story.

A few months ago, when Samantha did an 'ask me anything' session on Instagram, a fan asked her for tattoo suggestions. Instead, she gave a piece of advice and said that the person shouldn't get a tattoo at all. While she did not directly say anything, she did seem to have an underlying meaning behind it. She responded to the fan by saying, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo."

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy with the shooting of the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. The original series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. She attended the premiere event in London with the team and had a ball of a time.

She was last seen in Gunasekhar's mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film failed to impress the audiences and minted only Rs 10 crores in three days at the box office. The actress will be seen next in Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

