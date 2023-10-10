'Doesn't look cool but...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her dental care routine; Know all about 'oil pulling'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu highlighted her daily dental hygiene practice in a Instagram story, underscoring its critical role in overall wellness. The Kushi actress, who is well-known for her active social media presence, showed her dental care routine with her beloved pet dog playing in the background.

Samantha can be seen dressed in a tie-dye t-shirt, practising oil pulling while explaining its importance in her daily routine. She joked that it might not appear particularly cool, but she assured her followers that it actually works.

Samantha's dental hygiene regime includes…

“Some of the things that have become a part of my daily routine.. Doesn't look particularly cool but works,” wrote Samantha.

“Pulling oil is part of my daily oral hygiene plan and an important part to maintain your health. It supports and improves the excretion of toxins caused by numerous troubles and diseases,” she wrote.

She further jotted down: “It is especially helpful with the following. Indisposition of the jaw, loosening of the teeth. Periodontosis, gum bleeding. Aphthea in the mouth, decay. Headache, migraine. Chronical sinusitis, digestive problems. Exposure to environmental toxins. Non-specific exposure to toxins. Fatigue, faintness, abnormal fatigue."

Check out the story here:

Oil pulling is an ancient Indian oral hygiene procedure that promotes oral health by cleaning the mouth and teeth. This traditional procedure is known for its ability to minimize the incidence of cavities, fight gum inflammation, and eliminate persistent foul breath. The procedure comprises swishing oil around in the mouth for a lengthy amount of time, similar to how mouthwash is used, but oil pulling should be done for a longer period of time. Sesame oil has traditionally been the chosen oil for oil pulling, providing a natural and effective method of maintaining dental hygiene.

Samantha was most recently seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The rom-com has been helmed by Shiva Nirvana.

ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day: Shruti Haasan shares five tips for self care