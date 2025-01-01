Dominic And The Ladies' Purse locks release date; Mammootty starrer to hit big screens on THIS day

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse is arriving in theaters sooner than you expected. That's right, the Mammootty starrer is all set to hit the big screens this January. The actor made the announcement while wishing his fans on New Year 2025.

Mammootty shared that his film, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, will release in theaters worldwide on January 23. He wrote, "Happy New Year Everyone ! #DominicandTheLadiesPurse in Cinemas Worldwide on January 23, 2025." Along with this, he also dropped a new poster of the film featuring intriguing details.

Mammootty has joined hands with Gautham Vasudev Menon for this action thriller film. The two previously worked together in Bazooka. The film’s production was initially set for June 2024 in Chennai but it moved to Kochi.

The cast of Dominic And The Ladies' Purse includes Mammootty in the role of Dominic, a private investigator. Gokul Suresh plays Alex Dominic, while Lena portrays Sara Dominic. The film also features performances from Sushmitha Bhatt, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Vineeth, Siddique, Vijay Babu, Wafa Khadeeja, Viji Venkatesh, and Harshitha Pisharody.

Mammootty is also set to reunite with Mohanlal after a long hiatus for an exciting project. The movie might be directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film, tentatively titled MMMN, will feature Mammootty in the lead role, with Mohanlal playing a significant character. Fahadh Faasil, along with Kunchacko Boban, will reportedly be a part of this movie.

The film is currently scheduled for release in the second half of 2025. In addition, Mammootty is collaborating with Jithin K Jose on an untitled project. The actor will take on a full-fledged negative role in this film, with popular actor Vinayakan playing a key part. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the movie is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2025.

