Dominic And The Ladies' Purse: Mammootty starrer becomes latest victim of piracy; gets leaked online in HD quality

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty, arrived in theaters on January 23. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film has received positive responses from the audience. However, it was leaked online within hours of its release on several piracy websites.

The Mammootty starrer is now available for streaming on platforms like 123Movies and Reddit. Additionally, viewers can download Dominic And The Ladies' Purse in various resolutions, including HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p, from sites like Filmyzilla and others. It remains to be seen whether this leak will affect the film’s box office performance.

Recently, several South Indian films have fallen victim to piracy. Movies such as Pushpa 2, Game Changer, Rekhachithram, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam have been leaked online on illegal platforms. Notably, the Ram Charan starrer was even aired on a local TV channel within a week of its release. However, the accused was arrested after an investigation.

Reacting to the matter, the producer of Game Changer wrote on X, "This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers; it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands of people."

The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, with the screenplay written by Neeraj Rajan, Sooraj Rajan, and the director himself. The story is crafted by Neeraj Rajan, while Mammootty has produced the film. Starring Mammootty in the lead role, the film also features Gokul Suresh and Sushmitha Bhatt in key roles. Vishnu Dev has handled the cinematography, and Anthony has taken care of the editing. The music for the film is composed by Darbuka Siva.

