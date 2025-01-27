Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Movie Review: Mammootty stars in a rather charming but predictable mystery thriller with comical elements

Mammootty starrer Dominic and the Ladies' Purse hit theaters on January 23, 2025. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film marks the director’s first collaboration with the superstar and his debut venture in Malayalam.

With an additional ensemble cast featuring Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, and others, let’s take a closer look at what the film offers and whether it's worth watching!

The Plot:

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty, follows the story of Dominic, a sharp yet disgraced ex-cop who now runs a detective agency. Alongside his assistant, Vignesh (played by Gokul Suresh), Dominic embarks on a mission to find the true owner of a ladies’ purse.

As the investigation progresses, what seemed like a simple case turns into a complex mystery involving missing people, murder, and more. The rest of the film focuses on Dominic and his assistant as they race against time to unravel the case.

The Good:

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is a quirky and fun blend of mystery and comedy. While many of the performers don’t particularly stand out, Mammootty becomes the heart and soul of the film, bringing the character of Dominic to life.

Dominic’s charm and the blend of his nice-guy persona, coupled with his boastfulness and loneliness, make him incredibly human and relatable. He feels like a friendly neighborhood Sherlock Holmes, though comparing the two would be a stretch.

Advertisement

With several actors supporting the storyline, Gautham Vasudev Menon's narration remains a constant, showcasing his stylized approach. The themes and execution feel reminiscent of his iconic films, though it doesn’t quite mark a return to his prime, with refinement still needed.

While the dialogues are occasionally fun, it’s the musical work of Darbuka Siva that brings a refreshing touch to Malayalam cinema.

The Bad:

Despite Mammootty's fun elements, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse suffers from redundancy in its screenplay. While the climax is somewhat enjoyable despite being predictable, the movie slows down in places, causing some frustration.

The film revisits certain aspects that could have expanded its layers while still staying true to the central theme. On the technical side, the editing could have been tighter, as some sections make the movie feel sluggish.

The flaws in the screenplay and the inconsistency in maintaining an engaging environment around a mystery thriller with comedy detract from the film's overall impact.

Advertisement

The Performance:

As mentioned earlier, the movie is refined and enjoyable, largely due to Mammootty’s acting skills. The actor once again succeeds in fleshing out his character in a way that makes him relatable and charming, despite his flaws.

On the other hand, his co-actors like Sushmitha Bhatt, Viji Venkatesh, and Gokul Suresh maintain a consistent energy that complements the protagonist. These actors bring their own unique character nuances, making them memorable. However, many other characters feel fleeting, leaving us to wonder about their purpose in the story.

Check out the trailer for Dominic and the Ladies' Purse:

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is definitely a fun watch for movie lovers who enjoy detective flicks. While the mystery may not be as gripping as an Agatha Christie novel or a Sherlock Holmes tale, it still manages to keep you entertained.

Though a theater watch may not be essential, the film certainly deserves a watch when it hits the OTT platform.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun reacts to Nandamuri Balakrishna being awarded the Padma Bhushan; calls Ajith Kumar ‘inspiring’