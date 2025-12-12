Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT Release: Mammootty’s mystery comedy to hit online after 11 months of its release

Mammootty-starrer Dominic and the Ladies' Purse was released in theaters on January 23, 2025. Now, 11 months after its theatrical run, the movie is slated to begin streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is scheduled to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 starting December 19, 2025. The official update was shared by the production company through a social media post.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, “The Most Awaited Movie Is Here!!! Dominic and the Ladies Purse Premieres 19th On ZEE5 Malayalam.”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse follows the story of CI Dominic, a seasoned former police officer who runs a detective agency with his dedicated aide, Vignesh aka Vicky.

Often limited to mundane tasks, the duo is handed a new case: to find the owner of a lady's purse. However, as they dig deeper, they discover that the purse belongs to Pooja, a woman presumed missing, intensifying their investigation.

As they follow the trail and descend further down the rabbit hole, Dominic and Vicky must uncover the truth behind the mysterious purse and identify the real perpetrator of a twisted case, all presented with a humorous narrative.

Cast and crew of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse stars Mammootty in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Vijay Babu, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Shine Tom Chacko, Balachandran Chullikkad, Suresh Krishna, Lena, Wafa Khatheeja Rahman, and many others in key roles.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film is written by him along with Neeraj Rajan and Sooraj Rajan. It is produced by Mammootty under the banner Mammootty Kampany, with musical tracks and background score composed by Darbuka Siva.

Vishnu Dev handled the cinematography, while Anthony served as the editor. The mystery-comedy flick received mixed reviews from critics.

Interestingly, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse marks Gautham Vasudev Menon’s directorial debut in Malayalam cinema.

