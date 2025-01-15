Dominic and the Ladies' Purse release date, plot, full star cast; here's everything about Mammootty's upcoming movie

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty, is gearing up for its theatrical release sooner than expected. That’s right, the movie is set to make its big-screen debut next week. As fans nationwide eagerly await its arrival in cinemas, here’s everything you need to know about the film ahead of its release.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse release date and star cast

On the occasion of New Year, Mammootty took to his social media handle to announce that the movie is going to hit the big screens on January 23.

Meanwhile, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse features a cast led by Mammootty as Dominic, a private investigator, with Gokul Suresh playing Alex Dominic, his son, and Lena as Sara Dominic, his wife. The film also stars Sushmitha Bhatt, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Vineeth, Siddique, Vijay Babu, Wafa Khadeeja, Viji Venkatesh, and Harshitha Pisharody in pivotal roles.

The movie is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, with a screenplay co-written by Neeraj Rajan, Sooraj Rajan, and the director himself, based on a story by Neeraj Rajan. Produced by Mammootty, the film’s cinematography is handled by Vishnu Dev, with editing by Anthony and music composed by Darbuka Siva.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse runtime and certification

The runtime of Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is yet to be revealed. However, the film has been certified U/A.

Advertisement

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse trailer and plot

The trailer for Dominic and the Ladies' Purse was released recently. It introduces Mammootty as Dominic, the owner of Dominic Detective Agency, who initially shows little interest in a missing purse case. However, the situation escalates as it leads to two missing persons and a murder, blending fun and action elements.

Described as a comedy thriller, the film portrays Mammootty’s character as a quirky and entertaining private detective, with shades of Sherlock Holmes.

Are you excited to watch Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Mammootty and Mohanlal reunite on-screen after 16 years; director Mahesh Narayanan reacts to reusing Kamal Haasan's script