Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Twitter Review: Read these 11 tweets before watching Mammootty's movie in theaters

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse hit the big screens today, January 23. With its release, moviegoers have been rushing to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day, first show of the Mammootty starrer. If you are also planning to watch the film in theaters, then do read these Twitter reviews shared by netizens before booking your tickets.

A social media user reviewed Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and called the film a bit slow-paced during the first half. The post on X read, "#DominicAndTheLadiesPurse First half: above average. A lighthearted investigation film in #GVM Making style. The narration is set at a slow pace, but the screenplay is fairly engaging. Comedy was placed at many points, which worked at most places. #Mammootty Looks so stylish & Cool onscreen. No high moments so far but the story is filled with puzzles, which is slowly unveiling."

Another netizen chimed in and shared that the Mammootty starrer is above average. "Felt Like an Average First Half Having Technical Issue's in Film, specially for Sync Sound! Except Two or More Comedy's Didn't Work Well. Ikka in this genre is my favorite & looks good!" the review read.

However, a moviegoer loved the movie and suggested that others watch it as well. The post read, "An outstanding film that seamlessly transitions from a breezy, lighthearted first half to an intense, whirlwind second half. The last 15 minutes are nothing short of pure cinematic brilliance, leaving a lasting impact !!!"

"#DominicAndTheLadiesPurse. A dull snoozefest that heavily depended on a climax twist and final act; the twist at the end was very obvious and resembled a recent Covid release. Disappointed, a thriller that ended without any thrills," wrote another social media user on X.

Meanwhile, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse features Mammootty as the main lead alongside Gokul Suresh, Lena, Sushmitha Bhatt, Siddique, Vineeth, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan and others. The movie is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and is based on a story by Neeraj Rajan.

