Dominic Arun CONFIRMS he's writing Lokah Chapter 2 screenplay: 'There's no formula to make blockbuster film, I'll go back to basics'

Dominic Arun is best known for his second directorial Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025). During the directors’ roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter India, Dominic said, “For me, this huge success was something I never expected. I was just trying to make a film that I enjoy watching. A film that has got moments that typically come in a superhero film. But in a way that appeals to me. So, it was mostly a selfish thing initially. And when I started narrating the script to my friends, I got that feeling this is working somewhere. Everybody is enjoying it; everybody is getting what I’m trying to communicate.”

Dominic Arun confirms working on Lokah Chapter 2

The director revealed it was then that he reached Dulquer Salmaan and narrated to him. Dominic Arun revealed, “Dulquer got super excited. So, we made this film and now it has gone out of our hands. So, let’s see how it goes. There is no formula to making a blockbuster film. So, I’ll go back to the basics, start writing and then see how it goes because it’s been difficult. Now, there’s a lot of pressure. I have just written a couple of scenes now.”

Mohit Suri on watching Lokah Chapter 1

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri who was also a part of the roundtable said, “I couldn't catch Lokah in the theatre here. So we've created a theatre experience with a home projector. I called all the ADs to watch it. I had a screening in my office. We saw the dubbed first and then went back to the original one because the emotion is way better with it. We need to go back to the theatre first before setting an example for everyone. That's why we all wanted to become filmmakers. When we went to see a film, we wanted to dance and fall in love.”

About Lokah Chapter 1

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra ran successfully in theaters and was lauded by critics. Directed by Dominic Arun, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is a dark fantasy superhero movie, produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

