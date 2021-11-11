Don: Sivakarthikeyan's fun first look from his much awaited college drama makes fans go gaga

Sivakarthikeyan treated fans with the much-awaited first look from his upcoming film Don. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the first look and yesterday as it was released, they loved it to every bit. Don's first look has been trending on social media since yesterday.

Sivakarthikeyan took to social media and shared the first look of Don. Unlike the title, the poster looks fun. In the poster, the actor looks uber cool in stylish attire, holding a cheerful expression with pointed 'gun' fingers.

Fans of the actor could not help but express their joy over receiving the first look of the upcoming movie. The comments section under the post was spammed with fire and heart emojis whereas fans on Twitter were expecting the movie to cross the Rs 150 crore club.

As soon as the first look was released, fans went gaga. While some fans made huge posters and celebrated, others stuck the first look on their respective vehicles. Many celebs are also pouring praises for Sivakarthikeyan about this fun first look.

Also Read: Naga Shaurya's father arrested by cops for gambling at farmhouse in Hyderabad

Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don is touted to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer set against a college backdrop. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Kalaiarasan, SJ Suryah, and Soori in key roles. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, while it will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.