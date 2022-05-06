Don Trailer OUT: Sivakarthikeyan is class apart; Promises a fun, emotional entertainer

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Don. The film is set to release in theatres on May 13 and ahead of it, the makers have unveiled Don's trailer that looks every bit exciting. One can see in the trailer, that the story is set across a college background, with Sivakarthikeyan playing a young college student.

Helmed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don stars Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Sivakarthikeyan while SJ Suryah plays a significant role. The music is by Anirudh, who is teaming up with Sivakarthikeyan for the seventh time. The BGM is peppy, upbeat, and blends well with emotional, action scenes in the trailer.

The trailer of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has all the elements-humor, action, and emotions to make it a fun-filled entertainer.

Check out the trailer below:

Don is produced by Lyca Productions and co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions. KM Bhaskaran is the cinematographer, while Nagooran is the editor.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Doctor opposite Priyanka. Written and directed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, the film was a big hit. It got positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

Also Read| Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam gets an official release date