Donga audience review: Here’s what Twitterati say about the family drama

Donga Review:: Karthi and Jyothika starrer Donga was released today in Tamil and Telugu. Social media is flooded with positive reviews for the Jeethu Joseph directiorial.

Thambi/Donga, which has south stars Karthi and Jyothika in lead roles was released today in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film was received with tremendous cheer by both Tamil and Telugu audience. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film also has Baahubali star Sathyaraj in a key role. The sibling drama clashed with Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Hero' as both the movies were released today.

Going by the trailer, it can be said that the story talks about a brother and sister, who reunite after years. Viacom 18 produced the movie both in Tamil and Telugu in association with Parallel Mind Productions. It is being said that the film is being reserved at a brisk pace for the weekend and it can be expected make some decent figures at the box office.

Here’s the Donga movie audience reaction on Twitter:

First half report(#Donga):

Entertaining one.. karthi as cunning brother doing good. Few laughs along with good suspense..

Jyothika role yet to elevate. Interval twist as well good. As off now my rating for donga is 3.0#DongaFromDec20 — Sambi Reddy (@samsan77717128) December 20, 2019

#Donga - Another Good film from @Karthi_Offl

Cool and Entertaining first half and 2nd half has enough emotions,twists and turns to engage

Well made film by Jeethu Joseph

Bagundi.. Go for it #Thambi — Venkatesh Venky (@venkybest) December 20, 2019

A pre-release event happened last evening during which the cast members and the director spoke about how the movie took shape. Lead cast Karthi and Sathyaraj graced the event and shared their happiness for being a part of the family entertainer which has a strong emotional and suspense content. Director Jeethu Joseph said he was happy for being chosen as the director. He added that it was a difficult travel for him after Drishyam. “It almost became a routine for me with people asking me a film of the thriller genre. Now, Donga is a big break for me. I had the opportunity to direct an entirely different script with more and more ingredients that virtually draws all sections of the audience to the theatre,” Joseph was quoted as saying by Telangana Today.

Credits :Twitter

Read More