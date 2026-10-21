Donga Naa Koduku Teaser: After success of Little Hearts, Mouli leads a comedy entertainer on robbery

Following the success of the romantic comedy Little Hearts, Mouli is all set to headline the comedy entertainer Donga Naa Koduku, directed by Sreenu Kambala. Ahead of its theatrical release on November 13, 2026, the makers have unveiled the film’s teaser.

Donga Naa Koduku Teaser

The teaser of Donga Naa Koduku introduces Mouli as Eeswar, a good-for-nothing youngster from a lower-middle-class family. Carefree and irresponsible, he avoids his studies, borrows money from everyone around him, and behaves like a spoiled brat.

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Veteran comedian Ali plays Eeswar’s father, who, along with his wife, is thoroughly frustrated with his son’s behavior. In a humorous twist, the teaser also hints at the parents’ own money-minded tendencies.

Meanwhile, Eeswar’s girlfriend remains devoted to him despite his flaws. However, even with a loving family and a caring girlfriend, Eeswar remains obsessed with acquiring wealth. Driven by greed and mounting debts, he eventually finds himself compelled to execute a heist.

The film’s central comic premise revolves around a jewellery shop robbery that goes hilariously wrong, setting the stage for a series of chaotic situations.

Apart from Mouli and Ali, the film stars Sushmitha Shetty, Raghu Babu, Rajitha, Priya, Babloo, Nanda Gopal, Bhadram, and others in key roles. Written and directed by Sreenu Kambala, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Sinjith Yerramilli has composed the music, while Suriya Balaji has handled the cinematography and Sreedhar Sompally is in charge of the editing.

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Mouli’s work front

Mouli was last seen in the lead role in the romantic comedy Little Hearts . Set in Hyderabad in 2015, the film follows Akhil, a carefree student who falls in love with Kaathyayani, a medical aspirant under pressure from her parents to succeed academically.

Despite their age difference and family opposition, the couple navigates the challenges of young love and career choices. Even when separated, they maintain their long-distance relationship and eventually succeed in their respective careers. Their families ultimately accept their relationship, leading to their engagement, while a new romance begins between their younger siblings.

The film features Shivani Nagaram as the female lead, alongside Rajeev Kanakala, Kanchi, Satya Krishnan, Raja Prajwal, and others in key roles.

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