'Don't have the guts': Nagarjuna Akkineni reacts to whether his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will ever make RGV's Shiva

The Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer cult classic Shiva is all set to re-release in theaters on November 14, 2025, 36 years after its original release. Now, the actor has addressed the possibility of the film being remade with either of his sons, Naga Chaitanya or Akhil Akkineni, in the lead role.

Nagarjuna Akkineni on the possibility of Shiva remake by Naga Chaitanya or Akhil Akkineni

According to The Times of India, while speaking to media personnel, Nagarjuna Akkineni emphasized that neither of his sons is confident enough to remake Shiva. The King actor said with a laugh, "Chay and Akhil don't have the guts to remake Shiva."

Continuing the conversation, Nagarjuna recalled his father, the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and his reaction to Shiva after watching it during its original release. He shared that his father had watched the movie two days after its release. While various comments about the film were still pouring in, his father took him for a drive and told him it would be a huge hit.

Concluding his remarks, Nagarjuna revealed that he recently watched the 4K-restored version of the movie. He said that when he watched Shiva again after years, it felt like he was seeing a completely new film, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Moreover, he also expressed his desire to work with his wife, Amala Akkineni, again in future projects.

More about Shiva

Shiva, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni in the lead roles, is a crime action drama directed by Ram Gopal Varma, marking his directorial debut. The film follows the story of Shiva, a young man who moves to Hyderabad to attend a new college after moving in with his elder brother's family.

Upon joining the institution, Shiva becomes aware of the deep-rooted influence of the student union, campus politics, and the underworld's control over college affairs. Initially choosing to stay out of conflict, Shiva is eventually forced to retaliate, setting off a chain of events that lead him into a confrontation with gangster Bhavani.

The movie explores how Shiva faces these challenges and the personal losses he endures along the way. Along with Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, the flick features Raghuvaran, Viswanath, Tanikella Bharani, Jithendra, Murali Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and several others in pivotal roles.

Based on real incidents that Ram Gopal Varma witnessed during his college days, the story delves into themes of student exploitation by anti-social elements and the effects of mob psychology. The movie was both a critical and commercial success upon its release and has since achieved cult status in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: SSMB29 GlobeTrotter: SS Rajamouli shows myriad shades of Priyanka Chopra aka Mandakini, don't miss what netizens have to say