'Don’t tempt us with female sculpture’: Alencier lands in hot water for misogynistic remark at Kerala State Awards

The 53rd Kerala State Film Awards ceremony took place at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday, September 14. As is known, the awards were given out for the best Malayalam films of 2022. During the ceremony, actor Alencier Ley Lopez made a controversial remark that has made netizens furious.

The actor, who was honored with a Special Jury Award for his performance as Ittychan in the Sunny Wayne and Ananya starrer Appan, made the aforesaid problematic statement during his speech after receiving the trophy.

Alencier Ley Lopez’s problematic remark gets him into trouble

During his speech, Alencier stated, "Do not tempt us by giving us female sculptures. In a state with a manly chief minister, give us a sculpture with man's strength." The Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum actor ended his speech with this sexist comment about a female sculpture that has gotten him in hot water. He, as well as the other awardees, received the coveted prize from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Alencier Ley Lopez also proceeded to say that he would stop acting the day that he received a male sculpture as a prize from the state. The Internet has been fuming ever since Alencier made the speech. One tweet read, ‘After this disgraceful and offensive speech from Alencier (especially on the statuette), ideally the govt/jury should withdraw this award given to him, notwithstanding the quality of his performance. The comments show that he doesn't even repent of his past actions."

Check out some of the reactions to Alencier's comments:

Alencier Ley Lopez reacts to the controversy

After his problematic speech, many demanded an apology from the actor, but Alencier reacted by opining that he would not apologize for what he said. He even went on to state that he did not make any sexist comments about women. Alencier opined that the comment was not something that he had made up then and there, but instead, he was prepared to say that. The reason that Alencier gave for his lack of apology is also gaining a lot of negative reception.

This is not the first time that Alencier has gotten into trouble. In a previous Kerala Film Award function, the actor was severely trolled on social media after he acted like he was shooting Mohanlal while the Lucifer actor was making his speech. During Mohalal’s speech, Alencier made a gesture with his hands as if he was aiming a gun at the actor.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. For any issue related to violence against women, please call on NCW Women's HelpLine number - 7827-170-170.

