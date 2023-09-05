'Don't think he had wrong intentions': Mannara Chopra REACTS to kissing controversy with AS Ravi Kumar

Mannara Chopra was recently in the headlines for a kissing controversy with director AS Ravi Kumar. She was kissed forcibly on the cheek by her upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami director. The actress has now reacted to controversy after the video went viral on social media. She justified the director and said she didn't think he had any wrong intentions.

Mannara Chopra took to her Instagram handle and addressed the kissing controversy. She shared a video from the promotional event and wrote, "Didn’t know that the promotion of my film would take an unexpected turn. Everything I wanted to express is already covered in the video above. I kindly request media outlets to respect my need for space; I’m not ready to share further details at this moment."

Recently, the actress also spoke about the controversy when she was clicked at the Mumbai airport. She said, "Whatever news is getting viral, I think the director loved my work in the film. They keep calling me even when we are not shooting. I think he just got over-excited. I was taken by surprise by the way the video picked up."

She further added, "My film is releasing. It is a good film and I am so looking forward to its release. Whatever the incident was, he just did it out of excitement. There are times when people get excited and don't realise what they are doing. I have always loved the South industry. People have always loved me there. I don't think he had any wrong intentions."



During the promotional event for her upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami, she faced an uncomfortable situation as director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary kissed her on the cheeks suddenly while posing for photos. She was taken aback by this unanticipated gesture and tried to conceal with a nervous laugh. The video of this incident went viral and several netizens slammed Ravi for his unprofessional attitude.

Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. She made her debut with the Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai and is well known for movies like Jakkanna, Thikka, and Rogue.

