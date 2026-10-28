Don’t Trouble The Trouble OTT Release: When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil’s fantasy comedy online

Don’t Trouble The Trouble, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, hit theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the fantasy comedy-drama is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Here are the OTT release details.

When and where to watch Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Don’t Trouble The Trouble premieres on Netflix on October 30, 2026. The film is listed in the streaming platform’s upcoming catalogue.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Don’t Trouble The Trouble follows Suri, a clever but selfish orphan who works as an ambulance driver in Hyderabad. Dreaming of a comfortable life in Dubai, he constantly looks for ways to make quick money by tricking others. His plans take an unexpected turn when a local gang leader, Aslam Bhai, gives him two days to arrange Rs 25 lakh.

Desperate to raise the money, Suri plans to take a child from a wealthy family and demand a hefty ransom. He targets ten-year-old Divya and takes her along with her pet beagle, Snoopy. However, Divya behaves unexpectedly, believing Suri to be a powerful wizard who can help her find her missing parents.

As Suri tries to obtain the ransom from Divya’s wealthy uncle, Pratap, he uncovers a mysterious truth about the girl’s identity. Divya is a wandering spirit who is unaware of her own circumstances, and her belief that her parents are missing stems from her deep longing to find them.

Caught between his desire for money and his growing affection for Divya, Suri begins to change. Instead of focusing solely on his escape plan, he uses his street smarts and ambulance to help her uncover the truth about her family and find the answers she desperately seeks. Ultimately, Suri helps Divya find emotional closure and peace.

Cast and crew of Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Don’t Trouble The Trouble stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, alongside Baby Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar, Venkatesh Kakumanu, and others in key roles.

Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the film is co-written by Yeleti and Hamza Ali. The fantasy comedy-drama is produced by SS Karthikeya , Shobu Yarlagadda, and Prasad Devineni under the banners of Showing Business and Arka Media Works.

Kaala Bhairava has composed the music, while Brad Francis has handled the cinematography. Praveen Antony has served as the editor.

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