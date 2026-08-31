Don’t Trouble The Trouble Release Date: Fahadh Faasil’s fantasy drama to hit big screens on October 2 after being postponed

Don’t Trouble The Trouble, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, was initially slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the movie has now been postponed to October 2, 2026.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers confirmed that the fantasy drama Don’t Trouble The Trouble is set to release on October 2, 2026. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Suri and Divya are ready to cast their magic and start the trouble!”

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Don’t Trouble The Trouble follows Suri, a quirky street magician and local troublemaker in Hyderabad, whose life takes an unexpected turn when a spell accidentally makes a mysterious young girl named Divya vanish. Excited by her newfound state, Divya begins wandering through the city, but after Suri scolds her for causing chaos, she unleashes mysterious powers that plunge the neighbourhood into darkness.

Realizing that Divya is no ordinary child, Suri discovers that she is a magical genie capable of granting wishes. Their encounter soon pulls Suri into a whimsical and high-stakes adventure filled with magic and unexpected twists.

With Fahadh Faasil in the lead, baby Ssara Palekar plays the co-lead. Moreover, Saurabh Sachdeva plays a key role in the film, which is co-produced by SS Karthikeya. With his son as the producer, director SS Rajamouli presents the movie.

Apart from the original Telugu version, the film will have dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam.

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Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in an extended cameo role in the Atharvaa Murali starrer Idhayam Murali. The romantic comedy-drama was directed, co-written, and produced by debutant Aakash Baskaran under Dawn Pictures. The film follows a shy man named Idhaya who travels back to India for his wedding while reflecting on a lifetime of unrequited love.

With Preity Mukhundhan and Kayadu Lohar as co-leads, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to appear in the movie Karate Chandran and has announced a collaboration with Panorama Studios.

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