Don’t Trouble The Trouble Trailer: Fahadh Faasil lands in a web of chaos when he finds magic unlike never before

Don’t Trouble The Trouble is an upcoming fantasy comedy starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and is slated to release on October 2, 2026. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the makers have unveiled the trailer, which features Fahadh as a fake magician who finds himself in trouble after encountering a child with real supernatural powers.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble Trailer

The three-minute-long trailer introduces Fahadh Faasil as Suri, a fake magician who is likened to a cunning fox. Determined to make money and escape from trouble, Suri’s luck finally runs out when he encounters a young girl who possesses real powers and needs his help to find her parents.

Featuring a voice-over narration by Nandamuri Balakrishna , the trailer also pays homage to his iconic line: “Don’t trouble the trouble. If you trouble the trouble, trouble troubles you.”

Watch it here:

As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that the child herself was responsible for her parents’ disappearance and now needs Soori’s help. As the fake magician and the young girl navigate their predicament together, the two develop a unique and heartwarming bond.

The trailer was released in Malayalam and Tamil as well. The Malayalam version features a voice-over by Mohanlal, while the Tamil version has a voice-over by Kamal Haasan.

With Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, baby Ssara Palekar plays the co-lead. Saurabh Sachdeva also plays a key role in the film, which is co-produced by SS Karthikeya. With his son serving as the producer, SS Rajamouli presents the movie.

Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in an extended cameo role in the Atharvaa Murali starrer Idhayam Murali. The romantic comedy-drama was directed, co-written, and produced by debutant Aakash Baskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner. The film follows a shy man named Idhaya, who travels back to India for his wedding while reflecting on a lifetime of unrequited love.

Starring Preity Mukhundhan and Kayadu Lohar as the female leads, the movie is now available to stream on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to appear in Karate Chandran and has also announced a collaboration with Panorama Studios.

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