Don’t Trouble The Trouble Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Fahadh Faasil’s fantasy film

Don't Trouble The Trouble, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the fantasy comedy has opened to mixed to negative reactions from audiences. Here's what moviegoers are saying about the film.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user described Don't Trouble The Trouble as an enjoyable film, particularly for children. They praised its screenplay and production quality, adding that the emotional moments worked well to an extent. The user rated the film 3 out of 5.

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Another netizen wrote that the film felt like a Disney-style entertainer aimed primarily at children. They highlighted Kaala Bhairava's music as a major plus point and appreciated the performances of Fahadh Faasil and the child actor. They also noted that while the first half was decent and the interval sequence was engaging, the second half slowed down slightly before culminating in an emotional climax.

Meanwhile, another viewer commented that they found the first half below average and the second half only average, giving the film a rating of 1.75 out of 5.

Additionally, a fourth user sarcastically remarked that anyone looking for trouble should watch Don't Trouble The Trouble.

Here are the reactions:

More about Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Don't Trouble The Trouble follows Suri, a money-minded ambulance driver in Hyderabad who is willing to do almost anything for quick cash. Burdened by financial troubles, he finds himself in a desperate situation after a failed scheme leaves him with an impossible deadline to repay a huge sum. With no other way out, Suri and his close friend hatch a risky plan involving a young girl from a wealthy family.

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However, everything changes when Suri meets Divya, an innocent child who believes he is a gifted magician and seeks his help in finding her missing parents. What begins as a self-serving plan soon takes an unexpected turn as Suri discovers that Divya possesses extraordinary abilities capable of altering reality.

Travelling across Hyderabad in search of answers, Suri gradually uncovers the truth behind Divya's past and develops a genuine bond with her. As his priorities shift from personal gain to protecting the young girl, he is forced to confront powerful adversaries and make life-changing choices.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars baby Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva , Mahesh Manjrekar, and others in pivotal roles.

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