'Don’t You Have Any Sense': When Samantha SLAMMED reporter for divorce rumors with then-husband Naga Chaitanya

Millions of fans were devastated when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021. While rumours had been circulating for some time, signs of trouble were visible, such as Samantha removing the name 'Akkineni' from her Instagram account, way before their official statement.

During the ongoing divorce rumours in 2021, a reporter, during her temple visit, asked about the trouble in her paradise with then-husband Naga Chaitanya. .

Samantha visited Tirumala Balaji Temple in September 2021, accompanied by tight security. While exiting from the temple, Samantha gave a stern response to a reporter who inquired about her divorce rumours. Samantha, irritated by the constant questions, retorted, "Guddi vachani, buddi leda?" ("I have come to a temple; don't you have any sense?"). The video of the same went viral in no time.

Samantha's fiery reaction during her temple visit illustrated her determination to protect her personal space, especially in such a holy place of worship.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, first met while filming Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Their love grew from there, and in 2015, Samantha publicly declared Chay her "most favourite person" in a heartfelt birthday message.

Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, also confirmed their relationship that year, stating that his son had found his soulmate. The couple got engaged in January 2017 and married in October 2017, and their fairytale-like wedding photos wowed fans

On the professional front:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi, a film starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film, Vijay Deverakonda's 11th, was a Telugu-language romantic-comedy film that was generally well-received by critics, particularly for the performances of the leading actors.

Samantha will be seen next in the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime series Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan. It is directed by The Family Man duo Raj and DK.

