Dorothy: Karthik Subbaraj announces 10th film with Keerthy Suresh as the lead

After Suriya starrer Retro, director Karthik Subbaraj is all set to return to the big screens with his 10th film, Dorothy. The upcoming film, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, is scheduled to release in theaters on September 25, 2026.

Dorothy: Karthik Subbaraj’s 10th film with Keerthy Suresh in lead announced

Taking to his social media handle, director Karthik Subbaraj penned, “My tenth film is DOROTHY, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth. A story that is very, very close to my heart, and a film I have wanted to make for many years, has finally been made and that too with music by The Maestro, Ilaiyaraaja sir. We are coming to the big screens worldwide on September 25, 2026. Looking forward to the audience's love and support, as always.”

Here’s the post:

While further details about the film are yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that Sananth and Rishikanth will play key roles alongside Keerthy Suresh . Moreover, Ilaiyaraaja will compose the film’s songs and background score.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films. Speaking about the film, Deshpande said, "The most powerful stories are rooted in authenticity yet speak to audiences everywhere. In a world increasingly shaped by technology, it is human emotion that remains timeless. Dorothy embodies that beautifully. Karthik Subbaraj has crafted a deeply moving film, elevated by Illaiyaraaja’s extraordinary music and unforgettable performances. We’re thrilled that its journey begins at TIFF, where we hope it is celebrated for its artistry, heart and courage.”

Director Karthik Subbaraj was last seen helming Retro. The Suriya-starrer romantic action film follows Paarivel "Paari" Kannan, an orphan raised by Sandhya, the wife of outlaw Thilagan. Despite being loyal to Thilagan's empire, Paari dreams of leaving his violent past behind and building a life with Rukmini, the woman he loves. However, a betrayal and conflict over a major arms deal force him back into violence, separating him from Rukmini.

Years later, Paari escapes to reunite with Rukmini on an island controlled by a ruthless cult. As he uncovers the truth about his forgotten origins and a prophecy linked to his birth, Paari rises against the island's oppressive rulers. Reclaiming his identity and fighting for justice, he finally breaks free from his past and reunites with Rukmini, but must face one final threat from his old enemies.

Apart from Suriya, the film also featured Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Nassar, and others in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the lead role in Revolver Rita. Up next, the actress will appear alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Rowdy Janardhana, which is slated to release in theaters in December 2026.

The actress also has projects such as Thottam, Sathyavan Savithri, and an upcoming film directed by Anil Ravipudi, co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

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