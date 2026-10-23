Dorothy Movie Review: Sananth and Rishikanth’s film is a poignant tale of gender identity and love

Dorothy, starring Sananth and Rishikanth in the lead roles, was released in theaters on September 25, 2026. After its theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on OTT. If planning to watch it online, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Set in the 1980s, Dorothy follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up as henchmen under Subbu’s father, Whistle Veeraiah. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Dorothy, Subbu’s sister-in-law, dies under mysterious circumstances.

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Following her demise, Subbu reveals her true gender identity but faces rejection from her family and is forced to leave home. Through flashbacks, the film reveals how Dorothy supported Subbu in embracing her true self.

Determined to protect the family’s honour, Veeraiah hires Karthi to kill Subbu. However, Karthi struggles to carry out the order as the two travel together, gradually confronting his feelings for her. The rest of the film explores their emotional journey and the difficult choices they must make.

What works in Dorothy

Dorothy stands out as an ambitious and unconventional film that challenges mainstream storytelling through its raw visual language and socially relevant themes. Set in the mid-1990s, the film explores gender identity, love, discrimination and toxicity against a deeply rooted patriarchal backdrop.

One of its greatest strengths is its sensitive portrayal of gender identity, placing a transgender character's emotional journey and capacity for love at the centre of the narrative. The film also examines how rigid social expectations and traditions shape the lives of young men, making its exploration of rebellion and self-discovery particularly compelling.

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The technical execution further strengthens the film. Tirru's cinematography captures the rural landscape beautifully. Ganesh Siva's editing adds rhythm to the narrative, while maestro Ilaiyaraaja's score enriches beautiful moments through its musical contrasts and emotional depth.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Dorothy

Despite its compelling themes, Dorothy struggles with certain aspects of its screenplay. Although the central ideas and eventual destination are powerful, some character transitions lack sufficient development, making crucial emotional shifts feel less convincing than they should.

The second half also loses some of the momentum established in the first half, relying increasingly on dialogue that spells out the film's social commentary rather than allowing its themes to emerge naturally through the characters and their experiences. The repeated messaging occasionally makes the runtime feel longer than necessary.

Additionally, elements involving local outlaws and familiar road-movie conventions sometimes feel disconnected from the film's otherwise intimate, character-driven approach.

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The Performances

Sananth delivers one of the film's strongest performances, portraying a character caught between ingrained aggression and the struggle for self-discovery. The actor’s ability to convey conflicting emotions gives the character considerable depth.

Moreover, Rishikanth provides a grounded and emotionally engaging performance, whose worldview is shaped by rural violence. His restrained expressions are the exact subtlety the film needed.

Additionally, Keerthy Suresh makes a memorable impression with a compassionate performance. Her character serves as an important moral influence on the narrative, and her presence continues to resonate as the story unfolds.

The Verdict

Dorothy is an ambitious film that finds its greatest strength in its exploration of social prejudice and personal liberation. Director Karthik Subbaraj 's distinctive vision is coupled with layered performances and the film's striking technical craftsmanship, making it a compelling cinematic experience.

Despite some shortcomings, Dorothy is an entertaining film that deals with complex human experiences with empathy.

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