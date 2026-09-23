Dorothy Plot: Keerthy Suresh starrer to explore toxic masculinity between two friends and woman who challenges it?

Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, is an upcoming independent drama film slated for release on September 25, 2026. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film’s synopsis has reportedly been revealed.

Dorothy Synopsis

As per online reports, Dorothy ’s synopsis reads, “Set in rural Tamil Nadu during the early 1990s, two childhood friends grow up together in a world shaped by divisions, violence, and toxic masculinity. Their lives and beliefs change when a compassionate woman challenges the prejudice around them. Years later, their friendship is tested when one is sent to track down the other, leading to a journey of love, guilt, and human dignity.”

Moreover, reports suggest that the film may explore themes related to the LGBTQ+ community.

Alongside Keerthy Suresh, the film features Sananth and Rishikanth in key roles. Karthik Subbaraj has directed and written the film, while the musical tracks and background score are composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the lead role in Revolver Rita. The film follows Rita, a restaurant employee whose ordinary life is thrown into chaos when notorious man Dracula Pandiyan accidentally passes away inside her home. Determined to protect her family, Rita hides the body, setting off a chain of events involving rival outlaws, corrupt officers, hired assassins, and others searching for the missing corpse.

As Rita struggles to stay one step ahead, she manipulates the competing factions against one another. What begins as a desperate attempt to cover up an accidental demise gradually unfolds into a calculated quest for revenge tied to a decades-old betrayal that destroyed her family. The film culminates in Rita outsmarting her enemies and settling old scores on her own terms.

Apart from Keerthy, the film also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Suresh Chakravarthy, John Vijay, Redin Kingsley, and others in key roles.

Up next, Keerthy will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Rowdy Janardhana, which is slated to release in theatres in December 2026.

The actress also has projects such as Thottam, Sathyavan Savithri, and January 12 Vidudala , directed by Anil Ravipudi, co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

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