Dorothy Title Teaser: Keerthy Suresh makes an eerie and enigmatic appearance in rustic film by Karthik Subbaraj

Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, is an upcoming film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The recently unveiled title teaser offers a glimpse into a raw and rustic world while keeping its central character, Dorothy, shrouded in mystery.

Dorothy Title Teaser

The 1-minute 28-second teaser introduces three individuals whose lives appear destined to intertwine, with Dorothy at the heart of the story. While the makers have yet to reveal further plot details, the film appears to be shaping up as an action thriller.

Watch the trailer:

Alongside Keerthy Suresh , the film stars Sananth and Rishikanth in key roles. The music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja, while the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the lead role in Revolver Rita. The film follows Rita, a restaurant employee whose ordinary life is thrown into chaos when notorious outlaw Dracula Pandiyan accidentally dies inside her home. Determined to protect her family, Rita hides the body, setting off a chain of events involving rival outlaws, corrupt officers, hired assassins, and others searching for the missing corpse.

As Rita struggles to stay one step ahead, she manipulates the competing factions against one another. What begins as a desperate attempt to cover up an accidental demise gradually unfolds into a calculated quest for revenge tied to a decades-old betrayal that destroyed her family. The film culminates in Rita outsmarting her enemies and settling old scores on her own terms.

Apart from Keerthy, the film also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Suresh Chakravarthy, John Vijay, Redin Kingsley, and others in key roles.

Up next, Keerthy will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Rowdy Janardhana , which is slated to release in theatres in December 2026.

The actress also has projects such as Thottam, Sathyavan Savithri, and an upcoming film directed by Anil Ravipudi, co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, which is tentatively titled VenkyAnil5 (NKRAR2).

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