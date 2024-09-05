Double iSmart OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt's action-thriller

Double iSmart, featuring popular actor Ram Pothineni, has been released on Amazon Prime Video for streaming. Yes, you read that right, the Puri Jagannadh’s directorial has been released on the OTT platform after just 11 days of its release on August 15, 2024. If you have missed watching the action thriller in theaters, then this is your golden chance!

The film is available for streaming in its original language, which is Telugu, with its Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada dubbed versions and English subtitles. However, it remains to be seen if the Hindi version of Double iSmart will be released later. Double iSmart was dropped on Amazon Prime Video without any prior announcement or promotions by the makers of the film.

For the unversed, Double iSmart marks the sequel to the 2019 flick iSmart Shankar. It is worth mentioning that despite criticism for its sexist themes, the first part was a massive hit at the box office, but the sequel failed to live up to the hype.

Apart from Ram as the protagonist and Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, Bani J, Getup Srinu, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Jhansi in key roles.

Talking about the plot, Double iSmart begins with a dreaded gangster called the Big Bull being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Following this, he fears his end is approaching. Amidst this, a scientist suggests transferring the gangster's memory to someone else as a way to extend his life and become immortal. However, despite efforts, they fail.

Despite failing, they found hope in Ustaad iSmart Shankar, who already had what the gangster wanted. The rest of the movie focuses on how Big Bull succeeds in his mission and what is set to happen to Shankar. If you have already watched Double iSmart, do not forget to tell us how you liked the film in the comments.

