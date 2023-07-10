Double Ismart: Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh's pan Indian movie launched in Hyderabad; Shoot to begin soon

Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh reunited for an upcoming pan-Indian after Ismart Shankar. It is the sequel titled Double iSmart of their blockbuster film. On Monday, the makers launched the pan-Indian film grandly in Hyderabad with a formal puja. The shoot is expected to commence on Wednesday.

The film has been launched today in the presence of the cast and crew. Charmme Kaur gave the first clap, Puri Jagannadh directed the first shot on hero Ram Pothineni. Ram Pothineni shared a few photos with Puri and Charmme from the launch ceremony. He wrote, "DOUBLE the Entertainment! DOUBLE the Action! DOUBLE the Madness! WE R BACK!! #DoubleISMART mode ON!" The photos shows Ram posing with Puri and Charmme as they begin their new journey.



About Double Ismart

On the occasion of Ram Pothineni's birthday, the announcement of Ismart Shankar sequel was announced. The title poster showed Charminar in the background with Lord Shiva Lingam and his trishool. Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur are bankrolling Double Ismart under Puri Connects. The film will release in theatres for Maha Shivaratri next year, on March 8, 2024. The sequel will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

The director shelved his announced film Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda after Liger debacle. This is Puri's next after Liger, so audiences are awaited to watch what he will bring on the screens this time.

Ismart Shankar was released in theatres on 18 July 2019 and became a commercial success. It is to be awaited and watch if Nidhhi Agarwal and Nabha Natesh, who played the roles of lead actresses in the film, will be reprising their roles respectively or not.