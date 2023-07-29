Double iSmart: Sanjay Dutt joins Ram Pothineni starrer; Check out his fierce avatar as Big Bull in first look

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has become a famous villain in the South, has been roped in Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart. The actor is playing the role of Big Bull in the pan-Indian film. The first look poster of the actor was released and showcases him in an ultra-stylish demeanor.

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's birthday, the makers made the big announcement and shared the first look poster. Clad in a black suit, his character has a striking face adorned with a funky hairdo, beard and rings, an exquisite watch, and a tattoo. He is seen smoking a cigar with an intense gaze in the background surrounded by gun points.

Sharing his first look from the film on social media, Sanjay wrote, "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects."

About Double iSmart

Double iSmart is the sequel to their blockbuster film iSmart Shankar, which was released in theatres on 18 July 2019 and became a commercial success. Puri Jagannadh is also directing the sequel after the first part too. The film is bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur under Puri Connects. The film is scheduled to release in theatres for Maha Shivaratri next year, on March 8, 2024. The sequel will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

The movie went on floors in June and is currently progressing its first schedule in Mumbai. They began with a high-octane action sequence with choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee.

With Ram reprising his role in the sequel as well, it is yet to be seen leading ladies will also be the same or the makers will announce new actresses. However, it is to be noted that the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

