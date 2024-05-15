Double iSmart Teaser OUT: Ram Pothineni starrer promises power-packed action; don't miss Sanjay Dutt as a villain

The wait for the teaser release of Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt starrer Double iSmart is over. Yes! you read that right. The teaser of Ram Pothineni starrer Telugu action movie is finally out on the actor's birthday today (May 15).

The Skanda actor Ram Pothineni turns a year older as he celebrates his 36th birthday, today. On this special occasion, the makers of Double iSmart unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated action-thriller Telugu movie.

Watch the teaser here!

Typically, like all of Puri’s movies, Double ISMART too looks like a character-driven movie where the protagonist, Ram appears as a badass character. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's portrayal as the antagonist and Kavya Thapar's elegant presence onscreen are anticipated to captivate fans of iSmart Shankar.

The teaser further shows glimpses of Bani J, Ali, Getup Sreenu, Sayaji Shinde, Makrand Deshpande, and Temper Vamsi among others, confirming their crucial roles in the film.

Overall, the teaser of Double iSmart looks solid, with brilliant camera work, and apt background music. It is indeed a perfect birthday gift from Ram Pothineni's side for his fans and well-wishers.

More about Double iSmart

Ram Pothineni starrer Double iSmart is indeed one of the most awaited films of this year. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is a sequel to its 2019 sci-fi thriller iSmart Shankar. Double iSmart is touted to be a Pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Reportedly, the sequel is said to be a continuation of its first part where Ram will essay his role as Shankar. The Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a negative role in Double iSmart.

Following the immense success of the 2019 released ISmart Shankar, fans are anticipating seeing Nabha Natesh, and Nidhhi Agerwal essay their roles once again. However, nothing has been confirmed by the filmmakers or the actors yet.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Double iSmart to witness Ram Pothineni again setting the big screen on fire with his power-packed avatar. Now, with the teaser release, the excitement around its release has only increased.

Double iSmart will be released on June 14, 2024. So you better book your calendars!

