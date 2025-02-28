DQ40: Dulquer Salmaan officially announces his return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha; title to be unveiled on THIS date

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to star in the lead role of a Malayalam movie after his 2023 venture King of Kotha. In a recent post unveiled by the actor himself, he announced that the title of his next film will be revealed on March 1, 2025, at 5 PM.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actor shared the post with the caption "It’s Time", featuring an image of a gambling chip being set on fire. The upcoming movie is expected to be directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidhayath and is likely to be an action-packed venture.

See the official post here:

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in a leading role in a Malayalam movie in 2023 with the film King of Kotha. The gangster action flick, directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut, depicted the story of Kotha Raju, aka Raju Madrassi.

Once known as a notorious and arrogant gangster in his hometown, Raju was forced to flee due to unforeseen circumstances. With no clues about his whereabouts, he eventually returns home to settle some scores and reunite with his loved ones.

The film explored the events leading to his departure and the challenges he faced upon his return. Despite featuring an ensemble cast, including Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, and many more in key roles, the film failed at the box office and received negative reviews.

After his 2023 venture, Dulquer Salmaan is set to return to Malayalam cinema with his 40th cinematic project. Moving ahead, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the movie Lucky Baskhar.

The Telugu-language crime drama, directed by Venky Atluri, portrayed him as a middle-class banker struggling with his daily life and how he enters the world of financial scams to support his family.

Looking forward, Dulquer Salmaan is set to appear in lead roles in films like Kaantha and Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.