DQ40 now titled I’m Game: Dulquer Salmaan unveils intriguing poster with gambling theme, marks return to Malayalam films
After his last Malayalam film King of Kotha in 2023, Dulquer Salmaan announces his 40th cinematic venture, titled as I’m Game!
Dulquer Salmaan has finally announced his 40th cinematic venture, marking a return to Malayalam cinema. The film which was previously titled as DQ40 is now officially named, I’m Game.
The actor himself unveiled the first look poster and title of the movie, presenting an intriguing poster of a man with a wounded hand holding a playing card. Sharing the same, the actor penned, “The Game is On! #RollYourDice #ImGame.”
