Dr Rajasekhar's Health Update: Hospital releases statement as actor receives plasma therapy and is stable

Dr Rajasekhar is being weaned off non-invasive ventilator support and is responding to the treatment.

Tollywood actor Rajasekhar who is tested positive for COVID-19 is responding to the treatment and has received plasma therapy. While his wife and kids have recovered, the actor is still hospitalized and is recovering. He is also being weaned off non-invasive ventilator support. The hospital released a statement regarding the same. "The actor is currently being weaned off non-invasive ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit. He received plasma therapy and CYTOSORB device therapy as a part of his ongoing treatment," the health bulletin read.

It further read, "His clinical condition is better. He is responding to treatment and continues to be closely monitored by our clinical team." Meanwhile, Jeevitha Rajasekhar has been discharged from the hospital after being tested negative for COVID-19.

Dr. Rajasekhar's daughter Shivathmika recently took to social media and shared that her father is not critical but is fighting is battle after being infected of the virus. She also requested everyone to stop speculating about her father's health as he is recovering.

.@ActorRajasekhar health bulletin (2:30 pm on 27 Oct). He has received plasma therapy and his clinical condition is better. pic.twitter.com/Gx2TQOyH6Z — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 27, 2020

“Dear All, Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery! With your love, he'll come out stronger,” Shivathmika Rajasekhar wrote on Twitter.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Rajasekhar!

